“Naftogaz” facility in the Poltava region halts operations after Russian attacks

After Russian attacks on March 27, a gas production facility in the Poltava region stopped operating.

This was stated by the Chairman of the “Board of Naftogaz” of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

The Russians struck the companyʼs facility, which provides gas production in the Poltava region, day and night on March 26. A fire broke out there, and the equipment suffered significant damage.

In the morning, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Dyakivnych reported that more than five thousand people were left without gas in the Poltava district.

According to Koretsky, since the beginning of this year alone, Russian troops have attacked “Naftogaz” infrastructure almost 40 times.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.