Reuters: Russia and India agree to resume supplies of Russian liquefied gas for the first time since the start of full-scale

India and Russia are preparing to resume supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Reuters reports this, citing its own sources.

The talks between New Delhi and Moscow began amid rising energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East. According to sources, the parties agreed on the export of Russian LNG on March 19 during a meeting between Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and Indian Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In addition, at the meeting, the parties also agreed to increase oil sales to India, which could double compared to January figures and reach at least 40% of Indiaʼs total imports within a month.

According to the source, India has already ordered energy importers to prepare to resume LNG purchases from Russia. In 2025 alone, India purchased $44 billion worth of crude oil from Russia.

According to another source, India has already asked the US for a possible easing of sanctions.

How India buys oil and gas from Russia

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, India has become the largest buyer of Russian oil. From February 2022 to January 2026, total imports from Russia reached approximately €144 billion.

In August 2025, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India for its purchase of oil from Russia.

On February 2, after a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump announced that the latter had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and on February 7, the US leader abolished tariffs on goods from India.

However, after the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East in late February , oil and gas prices jumped sharply due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the US Treasury Department allowed India to buy Russian oil for 30 days. And in March, Indian ports again began to accept tankers with Russian Urals oil.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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