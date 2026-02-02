Trump: India agreed not to buy Russian oil — this will help stop the war in Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump, after speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the latter had agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

The US President believes that such a step will help end the war in Ukraine, "in which thousands of people are dying every week".

Instead, according to Trump, India will purchase oil from the United States and possibly from Venezuela.

Trump also announced a US-India deal, under which Washington reduced tariffs on New Delhi from 25% to 18%. He said Modi had pledged to buy American products at a higher level.

"Energy, technology, agriculture, coal and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger in the future. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people who are achieving something that most people cannot," the US president said.

On October 23, 2025, the United States imposed sanctions on “Rosneft” and “Lukoil", the two largest Russian oil and gas companies. A number of their subsidiaries were also included in the sanctions list.

In late December, Bloomberg reported that Indiaʼs Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns the worldʼs largest oil refining complex, had resumed imports of Russian crude oil at a discount. And in late January 2026, it became known that India was increasing oil purchases from Angola, Brazil, and the UAE to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies.

