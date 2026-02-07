Trump has lifted tariffs on India that he imposed for buying Russian oil

The US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to repeal additional 25% tariffs on goods from India, which he introduced in August 2025 due to the countryʼs purchase of oil from Russia.

Reuters writes about this.

The decree, which took effect on February 7, states that duties may be refunded if the US Department of Commerce finds that India has resumed direct or indirect oil exports from Russia.

The leaders of India and the United States also signed a new trade agreement, under which India commits to purchasing $500 billion worth of American goods over five years. This includes oil, gas, coal, precious metals, aircraft, and high-tech products.

Under this agreement, Indiaʼs base tariffs, which applied independently of Russian oil purchases, were reduced from 25% to 18%. Thus, the new overall rate for Indian goods in the US market will be 18% instead of 50%.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, India has become the largest buyer of Russian oil. From February 2022 to January 2026, total imports from Russia reached about €144 billion.

On February 2, Donald Trump, after speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he had agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

