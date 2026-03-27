Russians launched over 100 drones over Ukraine overnight. They hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv

On the night of March 27, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 102 drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 93 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Nine more Russian UAVs were hit in eight places, with debris falling in four locations. In particular, a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv was hit. Eight people were injured. The interior structures and the balcony of an apartment on the top floor were partially destroyed.

The Russians also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region — a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the Nikopol area. A company and cars were damaged.

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