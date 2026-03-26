Slovakia launches investigation against Prime Minister Fico. One of the reasons is the interruption of emergency power supply to Ukraine

Slovak police have launched an investigation into the countryʼs Prime Minister Robert Fico on suspicion of treason and a number of other crimes. One of the grounds was the termination of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

This was stated by the leader of the Slovak opposition party “Freedom and Solidarity” (SaS) Branislav Grohling, reports Aktuality.

Grohling said he filed a lawsuit against Fico a month ago, accusing him of high treason and other crimes. His party colleagues and more than 13 000 people joined the lawsuit, which Grohling said made it "the largest criminal lawsuit in history".

The signatories of the statement also accused Fico of abuse of power, inhuman treatment, breach of duty to manage foreign property, or an act of terrorism. Among Ficoʼs key crimes, the authors note the termination of emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

According to the SaS leader, the criminal complaint has already been transferred from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Slovakia to the regional prosecutorʼs office, and from there to the police.

"I am convinced that Fico is suspected of committing serious crimes, so I appreciate that both the prosecutorʼs office and the police are acting on this issue and have not hushed it up," Grohling added.

On February 23, Slovak Prime Minister Fico reported that his country would stop providing emergency electricity assistance to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil transit through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. “Ukrenergo” stated that this step by Slovakia would not affect the situation in the unified energy system of Ukraine.

Already on March 16, the State Power System Operator of Slovakia SEPS sent a letter to “Ukrenergo” on the unilateral termination of the agreement on mutual provision of emergency assistance.

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