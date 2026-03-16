The state energy system operator of Slovakia decided to terminate the emergency assistance agreement with Ukraine

The state power system operator of Slovakia (SEPS) sent a letter to “Ukrenergo” on the unilateral termination of the agreement on mutual provision of emergency assistance.

“Ukrenergo” reported this on Facebook.

The company noted that the Slovak side did not explain the reasons for this decision. At the same time, they emphasized that the Ukrainian operator did not violate the terms of the contract and acted in accordance with the norms of European legislation.

“Ukrenergo” assured that the termination of the agreement will not affect the operation of Ukraineʼs power system. According to the company, emergency assistance from Slovakia was used rarely and in small quantities.

Moreover, Ukraine will continue to be able to import electricity from Slovakia from commercial suppliers.

What preceded

Tensions between Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hungary arose after transit through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline was halted since late January 2026 following Russian attacks.

The “Naftogaz” CEO Serhiy Koretsky told the FT that the impact caused a large-scale fire. It took 10 days to put it out, damaging equipment, power cables, transformers, etc.

Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of oil through “Druzhba”, claim that Ukraine is blocking the oil route "for political reasons".

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on February 23 that Bratislava had stopped electricity supplies to Ukraine due to the suspension of Russian oil transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline.

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