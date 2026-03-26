Transgender people banned from competing in the womenʼs category at the Olympics — IOC makes decision

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned transgender women from competing in the womenʼs category at the Olympic Games and ordered mandatory genetic testing for womenʼs events. The rules will take effect at the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

The New York Times writes about this.

When current IOC president Christy Coventry campaigned for leadership of the organization last year, she often spoke about the importance of protecting the womenʼs category. Now, under the new policy, eligibility will be determined by a one-time genetic test, already used in track and field. Such screening is done using saliva, a cheek swab or a blood sample.

IOC has consulted with a range of experts in an attempt to address a problem that has increasingly worried sports leaders. Late last year, the IOC’s medical and scientific director, Dr. Jane Thornton, presented preliminary results of a study.

The analysis, which has not been made public, showed that athletes born with male sex markers (including those who have undergone treatment to reduce testosterone levels) retain a physical advantage over women.

Until now, IOC guidelines have allowed transgender women with low testosterone levels to compete, but the final decision has been left to individual sports federations.

Athletics, swimming, boxing and rugby typically restrict transgender athletes from competing in the womenʼs category. Athletics became the first major sport to introduce mandatory DNA gender testing for female athletes in March last year.

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