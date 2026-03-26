The Russians attacked Ukraine with 153 attack UAVs. How many were shot down by air defence

On the night of March 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 153 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske, Chauda (TOT Crimea). Almost 100 of them were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 130 UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 places and debris fell in five locations.

This night, the Russians struck again in the Odesa region, one person was injured. Energy, port and civilian infrastructure was damaged. Fires broke out as a result of the hits.

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Also in the morning, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. The impact fell on the ground, near residential buildings and a restaurant. Currently, one person is known to have been injured. Approximately ten cars were also damaged.

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