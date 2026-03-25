Hungary stops supplying gas to Ukraine. All through the “Druzhba” pipeline

Hungary will stop supplying gas to Ukraine until it resumes the transit of Russian oil through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline.

This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a video address.

"Gas supplies from Hungary to Ukraine will be gradually stopped, and the volume of gas that remains in Hungary will be stored in Hungary," Orban said.

He also once again accused Ukraine of allegedly blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline and attacking the Turkish Stream. He noted that in this regard, the Hungarians should create additional reserves and fill their own gas storage facilities.

What preceded

Ukraine has suspended oil transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline since late January due to Russian attacks. In turn, Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of their oil through “Druzhba”, have said that Ukraine is blocking the oil route “for political reasons”.

Hungary then blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine from the EU until Kyiv reopened the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 26, accusing him of anti-Hungarian policies and calling for the reopening of “Druzhba”.

Zelensky reacted and said that he would not restore the “Druzhba” pipeline damaged by Russia, because it involves Russian oil.

In March, Ukraine agreed to EU assistance to repair the “Druzhba” pipeline. At that time, Zelensky reported in a letter to EU leaders that it would take about a month and a half to restore transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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