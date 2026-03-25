Nazariy Husakov, suspected of misappropriating donations for SMA medicine, returned to Ukraine

Lviv resident Nazariy Husakov, suspected of embezzling donations for SMA treatment, has returned to Ukraine. His suspicions have been changed and he will have to choose a new preventive measure.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Husakov returned from treatment in Italy, he has already been served with a notice of change of suspicion. The article remained the same (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), but the number of victims has increased — from 34 to 96 people, and the amount of damages has also increased — from 1.3 million hryvnias to 2 million. The prosecutorʼs office is requesting 24-hour house arrest for him.

The case of Nazariy Husakov

Nazariy Husakov has been holding fundraisers on social media for a long time to purchase medicines. His fundraisers have been repeatedly shared by media people, including the Bihus.Info project and Ukrainska Pravda journalist Mykhailo Tkach.

On June 18, 2025, social media users asked for reports. When Husakov failed to do so, he was accused of misusing donations. Husakov said he agreed that separate accounts should have been opened for the fees and checks for expenses should have been collected, but he did not have the relevant experience.

After that, searches were conducted at Husakov and his family, and on July 24, Husakov was indicted in absentia on suspicion of fraud. Investigators emphasize that since June 2024, Husakov received SMA medication free of charge from the Lviv budget, and he could spend the collected funds on gambling, cryptocurrency investments, and personal needs.

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