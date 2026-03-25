The Philippines is the first country in the world to declare an energy emergency due to the war in the Middle East

The Philippines has become the first country to declare an energy emergency amid the war between the US, Israel and Iran.

The BBC writes about this.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a decree declaring a state of emergency for one year with the possibility of extension. The government has already implemented a number of austerity measures: subsidies for drivers, reductions in ferry services, and a four-day workweek for civil servants.

The reason was the sharp increase in fuel prices due to the de facto blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key oil supply routes in the world. The Philippines is particularly dependent on the region: the country imports almost 98% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

After the outbreak of hostilities, the prices of gasoline and diesel in the country more than doubled. In response, the government was given expanded powers to control the distribution of fuel, food, and medicine, as well as directly purchase petroleum products to build up reserves.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the country has about 45 days of fuel reserves. The Philippines will temporarily increase its use of coal-fired power plants due to rising gas prices.