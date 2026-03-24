Motivation letters are now not required. The Ministry of Education and Science has published the rules for admission to universities for 2026

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has published the procedure for admission to higher education institutions in 2026. Among the main changes is that motivation letters are now not required.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Also, from now on, Ukrainian universities will recognize the results of European exams, which can be counted instead of the national multi-subject test (NMT).

At the same time, there will be a limit on submitted applications — up to 10 applications in total, of which no more than five will be for the budget.

In addition, the priority system now applies not only to undergraduate admissions, but also to masterʼs degrees, including contract-based studies.

For most creative specialties, the weight of the creative competition has been increased to 0.7, all interviews and creative competitions will be held in person. Exceptions are provided for certain categories of applicants, in particular those who are in temporarily occupied territories, are serving in military service, or represent Ukraine at international competitions.

For admission to the bachelorʼs program, the main selection criterion remains the results of the National Test of Mathematics. This year, the testing will include three mandatory subjects — Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine, and one more subject to choose from. This is a foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry or Ukrainian literature.

The main session of this yearʼs NMT will take place from May 20 to June 25, and the additional session will take place from July 17 to 24.

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