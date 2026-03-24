The European Commission planned to propose a complete ban on Russian oil imports on April 15. There are no more such plans

The European Commission was set to submit a proposal on April 15 for a complete ban on Russian oil imports into the European Union. However, the updated legislative agenda indicates that such plans are no longer in place.

Reuters writes about this.

The proposal envisages legislating a complete phase-out of Russian oil imports no later than the end of 2027. The European Union has already decided to phase out gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027.

The measure will have little immediate impact on physical supplies, as the EU imported just 1% of its oil from Russia until the last quarter of 2025, having cut imports after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Brussels wants to cement a complete ban on Russian oil that would remain in place even if the EU lifts sanctions following a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia are the only EU countries that can still import Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. However, it has been out of service since the Russian attack on January 27. The original date, April 15, is just three days after Hungaryʼs parliamentary elections, which are likely to be won by the opposition.

One European official told Reuters that the proposal had not been canceled and would still be published, although not until mid-April due to “current geopolitical events”, referring to the war in the Middle East.