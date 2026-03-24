Suspect in Bucha terror attack remanded in custody

The Solomyansky Court of Kyiv sent a suspect in a terrorist attack in the city of Bucha (Kyiv region,)to custody for 60 days without bail on March 23.

This is reported by Suspilne.

During his appearance in court, 21-year-old Bohdan Tymchenko said that he met the alleged representative of the Russian special services, on whose orders he committed the terrorist attack, in an online game.

According to the suspect, the perpetrator blackmailed him and threatened the life of his mother, who is a servicewoman and is currently in a combat zone. Because of this, the man was afraid to report his actions to Ukrainian law enforcement.

Tymchenko asked the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest. He explained that he had to take care of his grandmother, who has vision problems and uses crutches. But the court remanded him in custody until May 21.

Terrorist attack in Bucha

On March 23 at 05:35, law enforcement officers received a report of an explosion on one of the streets of the district center. The explosion broke out windows, damaged the facade of a residential building and gas networks. When emergency services arrived at the scene at 07:35, another explosion occurred. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the second explosion — their lives are not in danger.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator, a 21-year-old local resident. The man received instructions from the Russians to make two homemade explosives, each of which he equipped with a mobile phone so that they could be detonated remotely.

The suspect then planted explosives at the site of the planned terrorist attack: he hid one under a bench near the entrance to the apartment building, and the other near a garbage container. According to law enforcement, he was paid UAH 25 000 for each completed task. On March 24, the suspect was charged with terrorism. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is not the first such terrorist attack in Ukraine. In recent months, similar terrorist attacks or attempted terrorist attacks have been recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. In particular, in Lviv, a policewoman and a National Guardsman were killed in a double explosion, and 25 more people were injured.

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