Russiaʼs strike on Ukraine knocks out Moldovaʼs main power line. Authorities want to declare a state of emergency

In Moldova, a key power transmission line connecting the country to Europe has been shut down following a Russian attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. Authorities are considering declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector.

This is reported by the Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker.

This is the Isaccea-Vulcanesti power line, which connects Moldovaʼs power system with Romania. According to operator Moldelectrica, the outage occurred on the evening of March 23 after Russiaʼs massive strike on Ukraine.

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu has called an urgent cabinet meeting and intends to propose a 60-day energy emergency. He said this would allow for faster resource mobilization, protection of critical infrastructure, and mitigation of the crisis.

The countryʼs President Maia Sandu said that the Russian strikes "severed Moldovaʼs key energy connection with Europe". Energy supplies are currently being provided via alternative routes, but the situation remains unstable.

The government says emergency services are working with Ukrainian and Romanian operators to restore the network. However, drone debris has been found near the damaged infrastructure, complicating repairs that will begin after the area is demined.

Moldovaʼs parliament is due to hold an emergency session to consider declaring a state of emergency. Authorities insist the situation is not a technical accident but a result of Russian strikes on Ukraineʼs civilian energy sector.

This is not the first time that Russian attacks have affected Moldovaʼs energy sector. On the night of December 6, Moldovaʼs state-owned enterprise “Moldelectrica” shut down a key power unit due to Russian attacks on Ukraine.

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