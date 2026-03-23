The heating season in Kyiv will end on March 24.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

The city authorities made this decision, taking into account weather conditions and predicted warming, as well as the need to use energy sources rationally.

From this date, residential buildings will begin to be disconnected. Social institutions — hospitals, maternity hospitals, schools and kindergartens — will be disconnected at the individual requests of their managers.

The heating season in Ukraine began on October 28, in Kyiv on October 29.

Forecasters said it was the coldest winter in 15 years — the average temperature was -4.0 °C. The coldest was February 10, when the temperature dropped to -20.2 °C.

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