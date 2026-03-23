Suspect in Bucha attack recruited through computer game. Law enforcement officers injured in explosion (UPD)

The suspect in the terrorist attack in Bucha was detained and turned out to be a Russian agent who was recruited through a computer game.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

At 05:35, law enforcement officers received a report of an explosion on one of the streets of the district center. The explosion broke out windows, damaged the facade of a residential building and gas networks.

When emergency services arrived at the scene at 07:35, another explosion occurred. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the second explosion — their lives are not in danger.

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Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator, a 21-year-old local resident. According to preliminary information, he was recruited by Russian intelligence services through a computer game.

According to the detainee, he met an unknown person in the game. After some time, the person began to blackmail him, claiming that he was watching his mother from a drone and demanding that he plant explosives so that her mother would stay alive.

The man then received instructions from the Russians to make two homemade explosives, each of which he equipped with a mobile phone so that they could be detonated remotely.

The suspect then planted the explosives at the site of the planned terrorist attack: one was hidden under a bench near the entrance to the apartment building, and the other near a garbage container.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

This is not the first such terrorist attack in Ukraine. In recent months, such terrorist attacks or attempted terrorist attacks have been recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. In particular, in Lviv, a policewoman and a National Guardsman were killed in such a double explosion, and 25 more people were injured.

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