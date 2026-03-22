Cuba experiences second total blackout in a week, leaving 10 million people without electricity

Cuba has once again experienced a massive power outage, leaving more than 10 million people without electricity.

CNN writes about this.

Shortly before, the countryʼs state-owned electricity company said it expected a power shortage of 1 704 megawatts during the peak period on Saturday evening.

Cuba is recovering from a previous blackout on March 16 — the first since the US began blocking Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba.

The US President Donald Trump has spoken frequently about Cuba in recent weeks, predicting the imminent collapse of its communist government. On March 16, he publicly mused whether he would have the “honor” to take over the island.

"You know, Iʼve heard all my life about the United States and Cuba, but when will the United States have the honor of taking over Cuba? Itʼs a great honor. Whether I liberate it or take it over, I think I can do whatever I want with it," he told reporters at the White House.

What is happening between Cuba and the USA?

In late January, Donald Trump declared a national emergency over Cuba and threatened tariffs on countries that supply it with oil. Trump accused Cuba of cooperating with hostile states to the United States, including Russia, China and Iran, as well as supporting the Hamas and Hezbollah groups.

According to him, Cuba allows Russian and Chinese intelligence and military facilities to be located there, which monitor the United States.

Trump also said that the Cuban government violates human rights, persecutes the opposition, restricts freedom of speech and suppresses civil society. He stressed that the United States "will not tolerate the actions of the communist regime in Cuba".

The Cuban government responded by saying that the United States posed a threat to the country and declared an international emergency.

On March 6, Trump said that the Cuban government was “soon to fall” and wanted to make a deal with it. Trump also said that he intended to make US Secretary of State Marco Rubio his deputy in Cuba.

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