Doroshchuk won Ukraineʼs first gold in 12 years in the menʼs indoor high jump competition

At the World Championships in Torun, Poland, 24-year-old Ukrainian Oleh Doroshchuk won gold, becoming Ukraineʼs first medalist in 12 years and the first champion in menʼs high jump.

Suspilne writes about this.

Doroshchuk showed a result of 2.3 m and was ahead of his rivals in the number of attempts. The same height was overcome by Mexican Eric Portillo, but he lost to the Ukrainian in additional indicators. The bronze was shared by Raymond Richards and Woo Sanhyeok (2.26 m each).

This is Ukraineʼs first medal in the menʼs high jump at the World Indoor Championships in 12 years and the teamʼs second gold at the tournament. The day before, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the womenʼs category, while Yulia Levchenko won silver.

For Doroshchuk, this is also a historic success — he has climbed onto the podium of the indoor world championship for the first time after several top-five finishes in previous years.

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