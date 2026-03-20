Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold at the World Championship. Yulia Levchenko won silver

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold at the 2026 World Indoor Athletics Championships.

Sport.ua writes about this.

In the final, two Ukrainians competed among 11 athletes: Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yulia Levchenko.

After the warm-up heights, four athletes cleared 1.96 meters and 1.99 meters on their first attempt: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Yulia Levchenko, Serbian Angelina Topic, and Australian Nicola Olislagers.

The key height was 2.01 meters — Mahuchikh cleared it on her first attempt and took the championship gold, while all the others failed to clear the bar three times. Three at once — Levchenko, Topych and Olislagers shared the silver.

Mahuchikh became the most titled Ukrainian athlete in the history of the World Indoor Championships: no one has ever won two gold medals and four awards in total.

Mahuchikh is an Olympic champion and world record holder at 2.10 m. Yulia Levchenko won silver at the 2017 World Championships, as well as silver (2019) and bronze (2017) at the European Indoor Championships.

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