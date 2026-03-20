Russian fuel tanker diverts from Cuba to Trinidad and Tobago after US ban

The “Sea Horse” tanker carrying Russian oil changed its destination to Trinidad and Tobago instead of Cuba after the US banned the supply of Russian fuel to the island.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The “Sea Horse” tanker, which is believed to be carrying nearly 200 000 barrels of Russian diesel fuel, changed course on Friday, shortly after the US confirmed that Cuba could not receive Russian oil.

Another tanker — “Anatoliy Kolodkin” — is continuing its journey across the Atlantic Ocean toward the port of Matanzas in Cuba. Last month, the tanker suddenly stopped in the middle of the North Atlantic due to restrictions on access to Cuban ports.

The day before, Russia sent two tankers with oil and gas to Cuba amid the US energy blockade. After that, the US Treasury Department officially added Cuba to the list of countries banned from receiving Russian oil.

Cuba received its last fuel supplies from Mexico on January 9. After that, imports virtually stopped due to energy restrictions and sanctions pressure from the United States.

Cubaʼs energy sector

Cuba has been experiencing a serious energy crisis for several years. The government blames it on US economic sanctions and a lack of investment in the electricity grid and generation. Due to fuel shortages, the authorities are restricting some basic services, including transportation and garbage collection.

Mexico, one of Cubaʼs alternative oil suppliers, has said it may cut off supplies after the US threatened to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island.

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