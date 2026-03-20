Politico: Russia promised the US not to share intelligence with Iran if Washington stops transferring it to Ukraine

Russia proposed that the United States stop sharing intelligence with Iran in exchange for Washington stopping sharing it with Ukraine. But the American side rejected this idea.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

This is a proposal that Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev voiced at a meeting with American officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami last week.

According to the interlocutors, Moscow proposed to stop transferring coordinates of American military facilities in the Middle East to Iran if the US refused to provide intelligence support to Ukraine.

The US did not agree, but the very fact of such negotiations has caused stress among European diplomats. They believe that the Kremlin may be trying to pit the US against its European allies and push Europe out of the negotiation process on Ukraine.

According to sources, this is not Moscowʼs first such initiative regarding Iran — the US has previously rejected other proposals. In particular, the idea of transferring Iranian enriched uranium to Russia.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has stepped up cooperation with Iran. Western media have reported that Moscow is providing Tehran with satellite data and drone technology that could be used against American forces. The Kremlin denies this.

Despite reducing some of its aid to Ukraine, the US still continues to share intelligence with it — and this remains one of the key elements of support.

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