Poll: 71% of Ukrainians do not believe that negotiations will lead to peace

The majority of Ukrainians — 71% — do not believe that the current negotiations can lead to a lasting peace. Only 25% of respondents believe this.

This is evidenced by a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Sociologists note that this indicator has remained stable since the beginning of 2026. The main reason for distrust is Russia. Previously, more than half of those surveyed explained their position by not believing in Moscowʼs willingness to end the war.

Some also doubt Western support or believe that the negotiations have dragged on without any results. At the same time, 62% of Ukrainians are categorically against handing over all of Donbas to Russia, even in exchange for security guarantees from the US and Europe.

33% are ready to agree to it, but most of them call it a difficult decision, another 5% are undecided. Compared to February, the number of those who are categorically against it has increased (it was 57%).

Meanwhile, 54% of Ukrainians say they are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary. At the same time, 28% say only for a limited time, up to six months. This is less than at the beginning of the year: in January, there were 65% of such people, in February — 52%.

In its conclusion, KIIS says that Ukrainians support the very fact of negotiations, but often perceive them not as a path to peace, but as a way to show that it is Russia that does not want to end the war.

At the same time, the issue of security guarantees remains important. Without clear and real mechanisms, most people are not ready to support compromises. And the willingness to tolerate war in society is gradually decreasing.

KIIS conducted a survey on March 1-8 among 1 003 respondents using a random sample of mobile numbers.

In February, a KIIS poll showed that the majority of Ukrainians (61%) trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, while 33% do not.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.