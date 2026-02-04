Poll: 61% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, and 33% do not trust him

The majority of Ukrainians (61%) trust President Volodymyr Zelensky, while 33% do not.

This is evidenced by the survey data of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

If we compare the trust indicators with previous weeks, they have hardly changed. At the same time, only a quarter of those surveyed said they fully trust the president, the rest are more likely to support him for reasons of unity during the war.

Sociologists also checked how sincere the answers were. According to an alternative survey method, the level of trust in Zelensky turned out to be lower — 53%. KIIS explains this by the fact that some people criticize the president, but say they trust him because of the war.

Regarding the prospects of the current government after the war, Ukrainians are divided. Almost half of those surveyed believe that among the current government there are specialists who can remain in their positions after the war ends. At the same time, 42% are convinced that the current government needs to be completely changed.

Assessing the state of democracy, 36% of Ukrainians believe that there is exactly as much of it now as was needed during the war. Another 16% say that there is even too much democracy. At the same time, 35% of respondents are convinced that there is not enough democracy — most often due to restrictions on freedom of speech, corruption, and the actions of the TRCs.

KIIS concluded that Zelensky retains trust, and the main demand of society remains the end of the war. At the same time, criticism of the authorities is accumulating, and after the war, Ukrainians expect the emergence of new leaders.

The all-Ukrainian survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) was conducted from January 23 to 29, 2026 among 1 003 respondents.

Another KIIS poll conducted the same week shows that 52% of Ukrainians are categorically against the transfer of the Donetsk region to Russia in exchange for security guarantees, 40% are ready to agree to such a condition, and 7% could not decide.

