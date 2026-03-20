Germany simplified the process of exporting weapons to Ukraine and the Persian Gulf countries

The German government has temporarily simplified the rules for exporting certain types of weapons to Ukraine and the Persian Gulf countries. This primarily concerns air and naval defense systems.

This was reported by the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy.

According to Minister Katharina Reiche, the decision was made due to Iranian attacks on the Persian Gulf countries, which urgently need air defense systems. At the same time, Ukraineʼs need for military support remains consistently high.

The new mechanism allows for the supply of weapons without prior approval of each individual application. This should speed up the export process. The permit covers air and naval defense weapons, including naval mine countermeasures.

The list of countries to which weapons will be supplied faster includes Ukraine, as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. The new rules will be in effect temporarily — until September 15, 2026.

At the same time, certain requirements remain for companies: they must register (this can be done within 30 days after the first supply) and submit monthly export reports.

The German Ministry for International Development and Cooperation announced on December 18 that it would allocate an additional €70 million to support the energy sector in Ukraine amid massive Russian attacks.

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