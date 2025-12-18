Germany allocates additional €70 million in winter support to Ukraine

The German Ministry for International Development and Cooperation will allocate an additional €70 million to support the energy sector in Ukraine amid massive Russian attacks.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

The bulk of the funds — €50 million — will be directed through the German Society for International Cooperation GIZ to purchase equipment for decentralized energy supply to communities.

These include, in particular, hybrid generators, modular boiler rooms, container pellet heating systems, as well as solar panels with batteries and equipment for their installation.

UNICEF will provide another €20 million through the German state bank KfW. The funds will provide heat and electricity to almost 1 300 schools and kindergartens, as well as ten hospitals. UNICEF estimates that this will allow about 400 000 children to continue their education during the winter.

In addition, the program plans to install autonomous power systems for water and sewage pumping stations, which will ensure stable water supply for approximately 100 000 people even in the event of prolonged power outages.

A separate area of support is the protection and stabilization of the Ukrainian power system. “Ukrenergo” will provide spare parts and help equip substations with protection against attacks.

In total, the new financial assistance from Germany will provide heat, water, and electricity to approximately 2.6 million Ukrainians in the short term.

