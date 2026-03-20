Zelensky: Ukrainian delegation to the US wants clearer terms for meeting in trilateral format

At tomorrowʼs meeting in the US, the Ukrainian delegation wants to get clearer dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in a conversation with journalists.

The parties will also continue work on documents on the end of the war, security guarantees, and the restoration of Ukraine.

Other statements by Zelensky

Ukrainian specialists in the Middle East.

No longer 210, but 228 Ukrainian experts are in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan.

"Drone deal" with the US.

The negotiating team in the US will talk about a "drone deal" with the States. It will include not only interceptor drones, but also maritime and long-range drones, as well as exchange of experience and training.

Drone production.

Ukraine is already producing drones together with Germany, Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands. Work has begun with Norway, there are agreements with Sweden. Production with France is planned to begin by the end of the year. Letters of intent have already been signed with Romania, and Ukraine is moving to co-production with Spain in certain areas.

Blocking Telegram in the Russian Federation.

Russian special services worked through Telegram in Ukraine, but Ukraine did the same. With the restriction of the messenger in the Russian Federation, it will be more difficult to do this, but the Russians have a new messenger Max and, according to Zelensky, "we will get to Max too".

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