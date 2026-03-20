In the Donetsk region, operators of the "Predators of Heights" battalion of the 59th separate assault brigade of the UAV Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.
This was reported by the UAV Forces.
This is a new generation reconnaissance and attack helicopter, a command vehicle for army aviation, designed to destroy armored vehicles, manpower, and air targets. Its cost is about $16 million.
After the emergency landing, the crew tried to escape, but was eliminated by drones from the 1st Battalion of the 414th Brigade of the "Birds of the Madyar".
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