In the Donetsk region, operators of the "Predators of Heights" battalion of the 59th separate assault brigade of the UAV Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

This was reported by the UAV Forces.

This is a new generation reconnaissance and attack helicopter, a command vehicle for army aviation, designed to destroy armored vehicles, manpower, and air targets. Its cost is about $16 million.

After the emergency landing, the crew tried to escape, but was eliminated by drones from the 1st Battalion of the 414th Brigade of the "Birds of the Madyar".