Slovenian law enforcement officials claim that operatives from the Israeli private intelligence company Black Cube flew to Ljubljana in December. They arrived to influence the results of the March 22 parliamentary elections.

Politico writes about this.

The Slovenian Intelligence and Security Agency this week submitted a report to the National Security Council confirming claims of Black Cube interference in the election campaign.

They say Black Cube CEO Dan Zorella, former head of Israel’s National Security Council Giora Eiland and two other men who were involved in covert surveillance and wiretapping were on board a private jet in December.

Law enforcement officials allege that Black Cube employees leaked recordings days before the election to implicate Prime Minister Robert Golob’s government in corruption. The recordings show prominent Slovenian figures discussing corruption, illegal lobbying and misuse of public funds.

The liberal Golob is competing against right-wing populist Janez Janša, who has previously led Slovenia four times and currently has a slim lead, according to a Politico poll. Golob warns that a Janša victory would threaten EU structures. Janša’s party, for its part, regularly portrays Golob as a corrupt former energy tycoon.

During a press conference on December 18, Sloveniaʼs State Secretary for National and International Security Vojko Volk said that company representatives had visited the country four times and that on December 11, the team spent time on the street where the headquarters of Janšaʼs party — the Slovenian Democratic Party — is located.

Janšaʼs party stated that "a monument should be erected in the middle of Ljubljana" in honor of Black Cube employees if they "really exposed all this corruption of incredible proportions". On the evening of March 18, Janez Janša admitted that he had met with Eiland from Black Cube, but said he could not remember exactly when.

Black Cube

Black Cub is a private intelligence firm founded in 2010. It has offices in Tel Aviv, London, and Madrid. It was founded by former Israeli intelligence officers Dan Zorella and Avi Janus.

The firmʼs methods often rely on intelligence and undercover operations. They have attracted attention, especially in the case of convicted sex offender and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. He was accused of hiring Black Cube to spy on journalists and female accusers. A Black Cube board member later apologized.

The company’s advisory orbit included prominent former Israeli intelligence officers, such as former Mossad directors Meir Dagan and Ephraim Halevi, giving it the image of being part of a broader ecosystem in which Israeli methods are migrating from the public to the private sector.

In 2022, Romanian prosecutors indicted Black Cube operatives, including CEO Zorella, in absentia for spying on anti-corruption chief Laura Kövesi. The defendants reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The firm also targeted critics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán using fake LinkedIn profiles.

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