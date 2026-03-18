From March 20, Ukrainians will be able to receive compensation for fuel costs

In Ukraine, partial compensation for fuel costs will be introduced as part of the National Cashback program from March 20.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Cashback will be accrued for fuel purchased at gas stations participating in the program. The amount of compensation depends on the type of fuel: 15% for diesel, 10% for gasoline, 5% for autogas.

According to government estimates, this will save approximately UAH 2 to 11 per liter. The maximum cashback amount will be up to UAH 1 000 per person per month.

The program will be valid until May 1. It operates within the framework of the "National Cashback", so for those who already use this system, compensation will be automatically accrued when paying by card.

To join, you need to open a card at a partner bank and select it for payments and payments in "Diia". The funds received can be spent on paying for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, etc.

In early March, the government reported that fuel prices in Ukraine would be controlled due to military operations in the Middle East. In particular, “Ukrnafta” would sell fuel with a minimal markup to contain price increases.

Oil, gas and precious metals prices have surged due to the war between Iran, Israel and the US. The price of Brent crude oil has risen by 13% to over $82 per barrel. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has virtually ground to a halt amid mutual attacks by Iran, Israel and the US.

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