Ukraine and Britain to sign military partnership in drones and AI

Ukraine and the United Kingdom are preparing to conclude a new agreement on cooperation in the defense sector, including in the fight against drones and the development of artificial intelligence.

This was reported by the British government.

The agreement envisages joint work on countering drones and developing new military technologies. Ukraine will share combat experience, and Britain will share production capabilities.

They plan to develop and produce unmanned aerial vehicles, including interceptor drones. The countries also want to expand cooperation with other states to more quickly implement new defense technologies.

Separately, the United Kingdom is investing about $667 000 in creating an AI Center of Excellence, which will operate under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to more accurately identify targets and coordinate actions.

This partnership also envisions long-term cooperation between defense companies — with plans for joint production, research, and development.

The United Kingdom has announced a new package of military and humanitarian support on the fourth anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.