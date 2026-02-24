Britain declares new aid package for Ukraine on fourth anniversary of Russian invasion

The United Kingdom has declared a new package of military and humanitarian support on the fourth anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the British government.

"On this sad anniversary, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: the United Kingdom is with you, stronger than ever. That is why today we are announcing new support and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The support package announced today includes:

£20 million (approximately $26.9 million) for emergency energy assistance, grid repairs and provision of additional generating capacity;

£5.7 million (approximately $7.6 million) in humanitarian aid to frontline communities, those in need of evacuation or affected by airstrikes or internal displacement.

British military surgeons, nurses and physiotherapists will also provide advice to doctors in Ukraine. In addition, Britain is offering to train Ukrainian pilots at its air base to prepare them to work as helicopter flight instructors.

At the “Ramstein” meeting on February 12, the United Kingdom also allocated the largest support package in history to Ukraine — £500 million (over $680 million).

