The EU has imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and Russian military personnel involved in crimes in Bucha

The EU Council has imposed sanctions against four pro-Russian propagandists and nine Russian military personnel involved in crimes in Bucha.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

The first list included:

propagandist of "Solovyev.live" Sergei Klyuchenkov;

Ernest Mackevicius, host of the “Vesti” program on “Rossiya-1”;

British blogger and propagandist who worked for RT and the Russian Ministry of Defense channel "Zvezda" Graham Phillips;

French pseudo-expert Adrien Bocquet.

The second package includes high-ranking military officials who commanded Russian troops in Ukraine at the beginning of the aggression. Among them is Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, the former commander of the Eastern Military District. He was the commander-in-chief of the Russians in Ukraine when Russian troops entered Bucha.

The list also includes:

Andrei Kondrov, commander of the 5th separate tank brigade of the 36th combined arms army;

Artem Horodylov, commander of the 83rd Guards Airborne Assault Brigade and former commander of the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment;

Sergei Chubarykin, commander of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division;

Viktor Filonov, a soldier of the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division. He also adopted a child illegally deported from Ukraine ;

; Vladimir Seliverstov, former commander of the 106th Airborne Division;

Vadim Pankov, commander of the 45th separate guards special forces brigade;

Denis Suvorov, commander of the 175th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division;

Alexei Tolmachov, commander of the 104th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division.

The restrictions imposed include an asset freeze on EU territory, an entry and transit ban, and a ban on EU citizens and companies transferring funds to them.