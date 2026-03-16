“Atypical attack.” The Russians launched over 200 drones over Ukraine, hitting Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions

On the night and morning of March 16, the Russians launched 211 drones over Ukraine, and air defenses neutralized 194.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military called the morning attack on the Kyiv region “atypical”, with the Russians using various types of strike drones. The Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions were also under attack.

Kyiv

In the Shevchenkivsky district, in the very center of the capital, fragments of a UAV fell. There were no injuries.

In the Solomyansky district, debris fell on the territory of non-residential buildings, and in Svyatoshynsky, debris caused a fire.

Zaporizhzhia

Three people were injured in the night attack in the city: an 18-year-old boy and women aged 48 and 81. The private sector was under attack, and fires broke out there.

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In the morning, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia again, one woman was killed, three were injured. Among those rescued from the rubble were a 15-year-old girl and a disabled woman.

Kharkiv

The Russians struck twice in the morning, hitting the Kyivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of the city. One person was injured and transport infrastructure was damaged.

Kherson

In the morning, Russians attacked a car in the city center. The 67-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition. He has a concussion and a traumatic brain injury.

After the morning shelling, problems with electricity began in the city, with residents in the Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts without electricity.

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