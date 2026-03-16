SBU releases NABU officer detained near Sumy

The NABU employee, who was detained by SBU on March 15, was released. No proceedings were opened against him.

Babel was informed about this at the Bureau.

He was detained in the city on official business as part of an investigation. NABU claimed that he was likely detained by the SBU officers belonging to a unit coordinated by the first deputy head of the special service, Major General Oleksandr Poklad. That is, the counterintelligence department.

Among the reasons for the detention is that the NABU employeeʼs parents live in the temporarily occupied territories. NABU indicates that he passed all the necessary checks, including a polygraph, and calls the detention groundless.

Later, SBU explained that during the checkpoint check, it was discovered that the detainee came from the temporarily occupied territories, he did not name his place of work, showed only an acc from "Diia" from his documents, and several Russian numbers were found among his contacts. Therefore, the Security Service officers initiated an enhanced check of the man.

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