SBU detains NABU employee at a checkpoint in Sumy. Whatʼs known (UPD)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reports that on the evening of March 15, their employee was detained by the SBU officers. This happened at a checkpoint near the entrance to Sumy. He was detained in the city on an official assignment within the framework of an investigation.

NABU claims that the SBU officers probably belong to a unit coordinated by the First Deputy Head of SBU. This is Major General Oleksandr Poklad, meaning the counterintelligence department.

Among the reasons for the detention is that the NABU employeeʼs parents live in the temporarily occupied territories. NABU indicates that he passed all the necessary checks, including a polygraph, and calls the detention groundless.

Later, the SBU press service responded to the NABU statement. They explained that during the check at the checkpoint, it was discovered that the detainee comes from the temporarily occupied territories, he did not name his place of work, showed only a page from "Diia" from his documents, and several Russian numbers were found among his contacts. Therefore, the Security Service officers initiated an enhanced check of the man.