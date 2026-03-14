Media: Japan is considering adopting Ukrainian strike drones

The Japanese government is considering introducing Ukrainian-made strike drones into its armed forces.

Kyodo News reports this, citing sources.

One option for doing this is a bilateral arms transfer agreement with provisions to protect classified information (such as manufacturing technologies). This is necessary because President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking to exchange Ukrainian defense technology for weapons from Japan, which restricts arms transfers due to provisions of its constitution. A diplomatic source said the idea arose after Ukraine approached Japan about the issue.

The Japanese government is set to relax rules on the transfer of its defense equipment, likely in April, to allow the export of lethal weapons. A ruling coalition proposal, submitted by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in early March, created the possibility for Ukraine to receive weapons from Japan, provided that a bilateral agreement is signed.

Although another option is to purchase Israeli drones, the Japanese government believes that supplies from Ukraine would be less controversial — due to widespread international criticism of Israelʼs actions in the Gaza Strip.

In its 2026 budget proposal, Japan has allocated $1.7 billion to strengthen its defenses through unmanned aerial vehicles. In particular, it plans to create a "Synchronized, Hybrid, Integrated and Enhanced Coastal Defense" (Shield) system to repel potential attacks on remote islands.

Earlier, the WSJ, citing two sources, wrote that due to the war in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is considering the possibility of purchasing Ukrainian interceptor drones and electronic warfare equipment. The deal is a potential deal worth millions of dollars.

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