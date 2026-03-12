Ukraine will be the first in the world to allow partners to train AI models on battlefield data

The government has adopted a resolution that allows international partners and Ukrainian companies to train artificial intelligence models for unmanned systems based on real combat data.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on March 12.

Arms manufacturers will have access to a special AI platform developed by the Ministry of Defense, which will allow training models without access to sensitive databases.

Developers will also be able to work with large arrays of annotated photo and video materials from the battlefield, which are constantly updated.

Fedorov emphasized that Ukraine today has a unique array of battlefield data that is not found anywhere else in the world — millions of annotated frames collected during tens of thousands of combat flights. This data is already being used to train neural networks that automatically detect ground and air targets in the DELTA system.

International partners and Ukrainian companies have a great demand for such data for the development and modernization of defense technologies.

"For us, this is the next step in the development of win-win cooperation. Partners get the opportunity to train their AI models on real data from modern warfare. And Ukraine gets faster development of autonomous systems and new technological solutions for the front. We are ready to work with partners on joint analytics, model training, and the creation of new technological solutions," the Minister of Defense noted.

