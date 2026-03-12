AP: First six days of war against Iran cost US more than $11 billion

The first six days of hostilities against Iran cost the United States $11.3 billion. This amount does not include the accumulation of military equipment and the placement of personnel before the strikes.

This was reported by AP, citing sources.

Washington Post sources reported on March 9 that the US spent $5.6 billion on ammunition alone in the first two days of the war.

Separately, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the first 100 hours of the operation cost $3.7 billion, or about $891.4 million per day, the NYT reported on March 11.

The first wave of bombings used the AGM-154 bomb, which can cost from $578 000 to $836 000. The smallest warhead costs about $1 000, and the guidance kit costs almost $38 000.