AP: First six days of war against Iran cost US more than $11 billion

The first six days of hostilities against Iran cost the United States $11.3 billion. This amount does not include the accumulation of military equipment and the placement of personnel before the strikes.
This was reported by AP, citing sources.
Washington Post sources reported on March 9 that the US spent $5.6 billion on ammunition alone in the first two days of the war.
Separately, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that the first 100 hours of the operation cost $3.7 billion, or about $891.4 million per day, the NYT reported on March 11.
The first wave of bombings used the AGM-154 bomb, which can cost from $578 000 to $836 000. The smallest warhead costs about $1 000, and the guidance kit costs almost $38 000.
Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation "Lionʼs Roar", the United States called it "Epic Fury". The attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).
Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. On the first day of the attacks, Iran launched a total of 541 drones.
On March 5, Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time — a drone crashed into the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport. There were injuries. A ballistic missile launched from Iran was also shot down over Turkish territory.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.