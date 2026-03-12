Babel sources: The SBU drones attacked one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia

Drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center attacked one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia — the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Territory.

This information was confirmed by Babelʼs sources in the special services.

This is one of the key oil transshipment points in southern Russia — a large oil depot and terminal are located there.

A large-scale fire broke out at the facility after the strikes. The video shows several areas of fire, likely fuel tanks. Russian authorities confirmed the attack.

This hub is the only link in the supply of petroleum products to the port of Novorossiysk, which was attacked earlier this month. The attack therefore disrupts fuel logistics, complicates transportation to ports and forces Russia to change supply routes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.