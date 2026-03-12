For April, the government will prepare a program to pay an additional UAH 1 500 for pensioners and people receiving social assistance

In April, the Ukrainian government will prepare a program to pay an additional UAH 1 500 for pensioners and people receiving social assistance.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At least 13 million Ukrainians will receive the payment. The money will be credited automatically, without additional applications or documents.

The government is also preparing a fuel cost compensation program. It will provide cashback for the purchase of gasoline, diesel, and autogas. Thus, the authorities plan to partially compensate Ukrainians for the costs caused by the instability in the fuel market caused by the war in Iran.

Zelensky instructed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to finalize the details of the programs in the near future and present them to the public.

On October 25, 2024, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had instructed the government to implement a new assistance program for Ukrainians starting December 1 — a one-time payment of UAH 1000.

