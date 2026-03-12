CNN: The US may have mistakenly struck girlsʼ school in Iran due to outdated intelligence

The missile strike on a girlsʼ school in Minab (Iran) was likely carried out by the US military, possibly using outdated intelligence.

This was reported by CNN, citing sources.

The girlsʼ school is located about 60 meters from a base used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corpsʼ naval forces, which was the main target of the strike, the sources said.

The school building was previously part of a military facility, but was separated and converted into an educational institution between 2013 and 2016. According to sources, the US Defense Intelligence Agency designated the building as a military target and handed it over to the US Central Command.

According to CNN, the video shows a munition that experts have identified as a BGM-109 “Tomahawk” or UGM-109 “Tomahawk” cruise missile. The footage shows the moment the object was hit at the IRGC base on February 28. As the camera pans to the right, a large plume of smoke rises near the school.

Iranian state media also released photos of missile debris they said was found after the attack. Analysis by CNN and experts showed that the fragments resembled parts of a US-made “Tomahawk” cruise missile.

These missiles are precision-guided munitions that are in service with the United States and a limited number of its allies. They are manufactured by the American defense company “Raytheon”. According to experts, Iran does not have such missiles.

The attack on a girlsʼ elementary school in Minab on February 28 killed at least 175 people, most of them children. At the same time, the US President Donald Trump denied that the US military could have attacked the school. According to him, the attack could have been carried out by Iran itself.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation "Lionʼs Roar", the United States called it "Epic Fury". The attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. On the first day of the attacks, Iran launched a total of 541 drones.

On March 5, Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time — a drone crashed into the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport. There were injuries. A ballistic missile launched from Iran was also shot down over Turkish territory.

