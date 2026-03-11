FT: Kremlin launches disinformation campaign to support Hungarian PM Orban

Russia has launched a disinformation campaign aimed at helping Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban win parliamentary elections in April, with the Kremlin approving a plan by the government-linked Russian media consultancy Social Design Agency, which is under sanctions.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

The plan proposes to strengthen the position of Hungary’s ruling “Fidesz” party by massively flooding social media with posts created in Russia and published by influential Hungarians.

The campaign presents Orban as the only candidate capable of preserving Hungary’s sovereignty and communicating with world leaders on an equal footing. The proposal was prepared for the Kremlin by the Social Design Agency late last year, and has been seen by FT journalists.

It is proposed to pit Orban — “a strong leader with influential friends” — against his main rival Peter Magyar, who is described as “a puppet of Brussels, without external support”. Magyar has become the most serious contender for the post of prime minister, which could end Orban’s 16-year rule in the elections on April 12.