On March 10-11, the Ukrainian military attacked Russian oil depots in Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia region) and near Dzhankoy and Azovske (Crimea).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The command post of a separate enemy motorized rifle brigade in the Avdiivka area (TOT of Donetsk region) and the “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system in the Bahativka area (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region) were also hit.

In addition, the Ukrainian military struck Russian ammunition and material and technical equipment depots. In particular, an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area of the Donetsk region, material and technical equipment depots near Maryanivka and Pryshyb, and a UAV depot in the Novozlatopole area of Zaporizhzhia region were damaged.

Ukrainian troops also attacked fuel and lubricants warehouses in the Berdyansk and Kuznetsivka areas.

On March 10, Ukrainian forces attacked the “Kremniy El” plant in Bryansk, Russia. The strike was carried out with “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.