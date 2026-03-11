It became known who fired at Rihannaʼs house in Beverly Hills

The woman who shot at singer Rihannaʼs Los Angeles home has been identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of Orlando, Florida. She has been charged with attempted murder.

This is reported by the BBC and The Wall Street Journal.

Ortiz is suspected of opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle at the singerʼs mansion at 1:15 PM local time on March 8. According to prosecutors, Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were at home with their three children, their mother and two employees at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting. Ortiz is being held on $1.875 million bail and faces up to life in prison. Police are investigating the motive for the attack.

Ortiz was also charged with other offenses, including 10 counts of felony assault with a semi-automatic weapon and three counts of shooting at a residential building.

Los Angeles police found a series of posts on her social media that mentioned Rihanna. In one post on X, Ortiz wrote: “Are you there? […] Tell me something directly, don’t walk around and pretend to talk to me where I’m not.”

This is not the first attack on Rihannaʼs home. In 2018, a man broke into another of her homes in the Hollywood Hills and spent 12 hours there.

Rihanna is one of the most successful artists in the world, one of only five musicians with a net worth of over a billion dollars.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.