Rihannaʼs house was shot at in Los Angeles while she was there

Singer Rihannaʼs house in Los Angeles was shot at by an unknown woman on March 8, and she has already been detained.

This is reported by the Los Angeles Times and CBS News.

The suspect fired 10 shots from her car toward the celebrityʼs home before fleeing. Police found bullet holes in the gate of Rihannaʼs home and in a van parked in the driveway. One of the bullets pierced the wall of the estate.

The attacker herself was arrested half an hour after police received a report of the shooting. An assault rifle and seven shell casings were found in her car.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Rihanna was at home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident. Rihanna herself has not commented on the situation at this time. It is also unknown whether her boyfriend, American rapper A$AP Rocky, and her three children were at home at the time.

The identity of the attacker has not been revealed, and nothing is currently known about her motives.

Rihanna is one of the most successful artists in the world, one of only five musicians with a net worth of over a billion dollars.

