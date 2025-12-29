Beyoncé has become a dollar billionaire, according to Forbes. She is the fifth musician on the list

American pop singer Beyonce has become the fifth musician to have a fortune exceeding one billion dollars.

This data is provided by Forbes magazine.

In addition to her, the dollar billionaires are her husband, rapper Jay-Z, singers Taylor Swift and Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen. In total, 22 artists from the field of show business are on the Forbes billionaires list.

Beyoncéʼs 2023 world tour in support of the album Renaissance raised almost $600 million, and her follow-up tour in 2025 with the country album Cowboy Carter raised over $400 million from ticket sales and another $50 million from merchandise sales.

Beyoncé also makes money from her hair care brand Cécred, whiskey brand SirDavis, and clothing line Ivy Park, which ceased to exist in 2024. However, the bulk of her personal fortune comes from music.

