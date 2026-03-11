The Russians launched 99 drones over Ukraine overnight. In the morning, a “Shahed” hit an enterprise in Kharkiv — there are dead and injured

On the night of March 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 99 drones. Air defense managed to neutralize 90 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Nine Russian strike UAVs were hit in six places, with debris falling in three locations.

In particular, the Russians struck enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions at night — a fire broke out there. In the Mykolaiv region, a drone strike damaged the transport and industrial infrastructure of the Bashtansky district. There were no casualties.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the morning, a Russian "Shahed" hit a civilian enterprise in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv. As of 10:00, two people were killed and seven injured.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.