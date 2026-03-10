Paralympic silver medalist Murashkovskyi told how he prepared for the competition: he used ChatGPT as a psychologist, coach and doctor

Ukrainian parabiathlete Maksym Murashkovskyi won silver at the Paralympic biathlon event for people with visual impairments on March 8. After the competition, he said that he had been training with ChatGPT for the past six months.

The Guardian writes about this.

The athlete says that using artificial intelligence was half of his training plan. The AI acted as a psychologist, coach, and sometimes a doctor.

Murashkovsky claims that artificial intelligence has allowed him to learn in a new way, and this revolutionary technology has replaced “classical learning”. He also mentioned that artificial intelligence is used in the military sphere, in particular in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, according to the athlete, it’s like chemistry or biology. Someone can use it for bad purposes, and someone for good.